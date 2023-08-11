Open Menu

All Set To Celebrate I-Day With Zeal In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

All set to celebrate I-Day with zeal in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :All arrangements were finalized to celebrate the Independence Day with traditional zeal, fervor and enthusiasm in Sialkot district.

Various programs including flag hoisting ceremonies, fireworks, qawali, musical program, cake cutting ceremonies would be held on August 14,while government buildings and important squares would be lit up on the occasion.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan while presiding over a special meeting here in the DC Office Committee Room in connection with the 76th Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Qamar Munj, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Cheema, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Faisal Ahmad, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation SIalkot (MCS) Malik Ijaz, Senior Vice President Anjuman-e-Tajran Sialkot Shamim Khan Lodhi and local officials of all other departments.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan appealed to Anjuman-e-Tajran and the representatives of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to display lights and national flags in their markets, mega stores, shops and factories.

