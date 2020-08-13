All set to celebrate ID at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

All set to celebrate 74th Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :All set to celebrate 74th Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday.

UAF spokesman said on Thursday the day would dawn with special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country at UAF's Central Mosque.

He said that by adopting corona SOPs, a walk would be held in front of Admin Block followed by the flag hoisting ceremony at Iqbal Auditorium where Milli Nagmas (national songs) will also be presented.

He said the university had also launched tree plantation campaign in order to celebrate Youm-e-Azadi as green Independence Daythis year. In this connection, massive tree plantation would be carriedout at main campus and sub-campuses of the university.