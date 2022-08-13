All set to celebrate Independence Day in Dera

The preparations have been finalized to celebrate the 75th Independence Day in a befitting manner in Dera Ismail Khan City and all the major buildings of the city had been decorated with lights and national flags

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The preparations have been finalized to celebrate the 75th Independence Day in a befitting manner in Dera Ismail Khan City and all the major buildings of the city had been decorated with lights and national flags.

The district administration has also expressed determination to celebrate the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and in a grand manner across the district. The day would be celebrated with national spirit in which the achievements and sacrifices of national heroes and leaders who fought for freedom would be evoked.

All the main buildings in the city including banks, markets, Government buildings were decorated with the national flag and colored lightnings which give an illuminated view arousing inner passion, love and reverence for the motherland. Besides, the people have hoisted national flags at rooftops of their houses.

The speech and various sports competitions would be organized among students in various public and private schools. The biggest event in this regard will be held in Atif Shaheed Park.

The various political and social welfare organizations would also stage rallies and seminars on Independence Day where the speakers will highlight the importance of the day and the historic sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the sub-continent for creation of a separate homeland.

The stalls have been set up at many places in the city, including Circular road, Topanwala Bazar, Muslim Bazar, Commissionery Bazar, Sheikh Yousaf road, Multan road and other markets, where unusual rush was witnessed as the residents were enthusiastically engaged in purchasing unique and colourful items to mark the day with great pomp and show.

A vendor, who has arranged a stall at a roadside, said the purchase of clothes, dresses in the national flag color have witnessed an upward trend as people especially children were busy in purchasing such colorful variety of items on such happy occasions.

Some people can be seen with their vehicles and motorcycles decorated with big national flags and banners in order to look unique and celebrate the Independence Day to their heart's content.