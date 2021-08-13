All set to celebrate Independence Day in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :On the eve of Independence Day, all set to celebrate Independence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm.

The city has also been decorated with banners emblazoned with different slogans and wishes of Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh in respect of Independence Day.

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with district administration Sukkur has planned to organise a fireworks demonstration in connection with celebrations of Independence Day.

Moreover, different political parties have planned to organise functions on the eve of Independence Day.

Stalls of national flag and bounties have been established at different roads, highways, small streets and markets.

To celebrate Independence Day, the political parties are preparing to hold separate events in all big and small towns of the northern Sindh, whereas, the main roads are being decorated with national flags containing patriotic slogans with addition of the pictures of national leaders.