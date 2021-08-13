UrduPoint.com

All Set To Celebrate Independence Day In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

All set to celebrate Independence Day in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :On the eve of Independence Day, all set to celebrate Independence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm.

The city has also been decorated with banners emblazoned with different slogans and wishes of Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh in respect of Independence Day.

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with district administration Sukkur has planned to organise a fireworks demonstration in connection with celebrations of Independence Day.

Moreover, different political parties have planned to organise functions on the eve of Independence Day.

Stalls of national flag and bounties have been established at different roads, highways, small streets and markets.

To celebrate Independence Day, the political parties are preparing to hold separate events in all big and small towns of the northern Sindh, whereas, the main roads are being decorated with national flags containing patriotic slogans with addition of the pictures of national leaders.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Arslan Sukkur Independence Market All

Recent Stories

Road deaths drop by 38% in Sharjah in 7 months

Road deaths drop by 38% in Sharjah in 7 months

10 minutes ago
 HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive- ..

HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility

42 minutes ago
 On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts ..

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi h ..

1 hour ago
 Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

1 hour ago
 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.