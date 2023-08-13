All set to celebrate Independence Day in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :On the eve of Independence Day, the people of northern Sindh celebrate the 76th Independence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm on Monday.

In this connection, the Municipal Corporation Sukkur has decorated the city' s buildings, main Chowks and different roads with banners emblazoned with different slogans and wishes of Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh in respect of Independence Day.

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with district administration Sukkur has planned to organize a colourful ceremony in connection with Celebrations of Independence Day at Jinnah Municipal Ground.

Similarly, the people of Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- kandhkot are also all set to observe 'Jashn e Azadi' with zeal and enthusiasm.

Different political parties have planned to organise functions on the eve of Independence Day.

Large stalls of national flag and bounties have been established at different roads, highways, small streets and markets.

To celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, the political parties prepared to hold separate events in all big and small towns of the northern Sindh, whereas, the main roads are being decorated with national flags containing patriotic slogans with addition of the pictures of national leaders.