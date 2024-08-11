Open Menu

All Set To Celebrate Independence Day In Sukkur With Zeal, Fervor

Published August 11, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) All is set as the People of Sukkur are celebrating Pakistan's 77th Independence Day with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony at Public Walking Track Ground.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at the district headquarters level across the Sukkur division. A large number of stalls are being witnessed at the several markets and streets.

National flags, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys and other accessories have been put on display on the stalls.

The day would be celebrated in the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts of the Sukkur division with flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks.

People are purchasing national flags, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners as part of the celebration of Independence Day. The national flag would also be hoisted at all important public and private buildings. National songs are being played to give the message that the whole nation is united.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Pir Muhammad Shah has directed to ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements throughout the province on the 77th Independence Day.

