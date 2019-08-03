All set to celebrate Independence Day with zeal: DG PFA

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has made all arrangements to celebrate Independence Day on Aug 14 with enthusiasm and zeal.

In this connection, the PFA has planned organising a programme titled "Adulteration-free New Pakistan".

The Authority would arrange for competitions of extracurricular activities among students of different universities. Audition for the debate competition was held at the PFA Headquarters.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the Punjab Food Authority would organise Milli Naghma contest, debate and drama competitions. He said that the PFA would distribute prizes among the position holders to encourage them.