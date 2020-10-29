UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Set To Celebrate Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

All set to celebrate Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in AJK

All is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) All is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Friday.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and Milad gatherings will be hosted in all small and major towns and cities across AJK to celebrate the event.

Major ceremonies, to be followed by the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) processions, to celebrate the day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley, Haveili and Hattiyan districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages across the liberated territory.

Various Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from various parts of Mirpur city and other parts of the district. All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road.

Related Topics

United Nations Road Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Mosque Event All From

Recent Stories

DG ISPR says Abhinandhan was released as a peace o ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. Reddy's Teams Up With Indian Biotechnology Dep ..

31 seconds ago

Developer of Russian COVID Drug Areplivir Ready to ..

32 seconds ago

NASA Says Crew Dragon Requires 8 Hours to Reach IS ..

33 seconds ago

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

33 minutes ago

WHO representatives visit KTH, promises every poss ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.