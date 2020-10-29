All set to celebrate Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in AJK

All is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) All is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Friday.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and Milad gatherings will be hosted in all small and major towns and cities across AJK to celebrate the event.

Major ceremonies, to be followed by the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) processions, to celebrate the day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley, Haveili and Hattiyan districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages across the liberated territory.

Various Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from various parts of Mirpur city and other parts of the district. All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road.