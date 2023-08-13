All set to celebrate Pak I-Day in AJK with traditional zeal, fervor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :All is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan on Monday, August 14, with traditional zeal and fervor and with the renewal of the pledge to continue all out individual and collective efforts for the safety, solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country and to translate the ideology of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan into reality through making the Kashmir freedom struggle complete success.

Like every year, the Kashmiris are fully prepared to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan, their ultimate destination in all respect, with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the ongoing struggle for the right of self-determination till it reaches to its logical end.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques all over AJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

Elaborated programs have been chalked out with major national flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be the hallmark of this national day of exceptional importance.

The major national flag hoisting ceremony in AJK will be held in the capital city of Muzafferabad where AJK President will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK at the President House to mark the Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will be held in all other nine district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelum valley besides all tehsil headquarters as well as subordinate towns and villages, private and public buildings.

A great enthusiasm is being witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazaars for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles on the national day.

The private and official buildings are being beautifully decorated with colorful buntings and national flags of Pakistan.

The participants of the colorful flag hoisting ceremonies will sing the national anthem simultaneously with the nationwide programs for fluttering of the national flag at the stipulated time when the traffic on all roads will also come to a halt and the nation will join singing the national anthem.

Well dressed contingents of police and the boy scouts will salute the national flag of Pakistan in the flag hoisting ceremonies to be held at district and tehsil headquarters, local organizers of the scheduled Independence Day of Pakistan ceremonies told APP on Sunday.

In Mirpur district, the major national flag hoisting ceremony to mark the Day will be held under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social, political and public representative organizations at the Municipal Corporation lawn where the national flag of Pakistan will be unfurled at the Corporation's lawn at 8.30 p.m, it was officially said.

"A continent of AJK Police and the Boy Scouts will present guard of honor besides saluting the national flag during the flag hoisting ceremony", Divisional Information Officer Javed Mallick told.

The school children on this occasion will sing the national songs on musical instruments to express their fullest love and solidarity with Pakistan from the core of their heart.

An identical national flag hoisting ceremony will be hosted to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations at the office complex of Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpur Division at. 9.00 a.m Monday.

DIG Police Mirpur division Dr. Khalid Mahmood Chouhan will hoist the national flag of Pakistan and AJK on this occasion.

A well-uniformed police contingent will salute the national flag besides presenting the march past on this occasion, to be attended by the officials of AJK Government besides notables from all walks of life.

Besides the AJK government, various social, political and public representative organizations have given final shape to the arrangements for celebrating Jashan-e-Azadi-e-Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm and devotion.