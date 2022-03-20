UrduPoint.com

All Set To Celebrate Pakistan Day Across Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

All set to celebrate Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day will be celebrated on March 23rd with national fervor and enthusiasm across northern Sindh.

National flag will be hoisted on all public and private buildings in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh.

Special ceremonies in connection with this day will be held in different departments.

A special function will take place at Pakistan Navy recruitment center Sukkur.

Besides, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Javed Iqbal Chadhar.

The officers of Motorway will welcome commuters, briefed them about traffic rules and regulation and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets among masses.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Navy Police Motorway Pakistan Day Road Traffic Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot March All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

7 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

15 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

17 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

17 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>