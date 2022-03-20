All set to celebrate Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day will be celebrated on March 23rd with national fervor and enthusiasm across northern Sindh.

National flag will be hoisted on all public and private buildings in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh.

Special ceremonies in connection with this day will be held in different departments.

A special function will take place at Pakistan Navy recruitment center Sukkur.

Besides, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Javed Iqbal Chadhar.

The officers of Motorway will welcome commuters, briefed them about traffic rules and regulation and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets among masses.