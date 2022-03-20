UrduPoint.com

All Set To Celebrate Pakistan Day In Befitting Manner On Mar 23

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Preparations are in full swing here to celebrate Pakistan Day in a befitting manner as the nation is preparing for the day celebrated across the country to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940 in Lahore.

With the 75th Pakistan Day just a few days away, elaborated arrangements are underway to celebrate the day with great national zeal and patriotic spirit.

As the Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of Pakistan and to mark it in a befitting manner Armed Forces were busy in rehearsals and drills at Shakarparian parade ground to celebrate the day in a spectacular way.

Armed forces troops and other departments were busy in rehearsals and making other administrative arrangements for the day, to be held in dignified and respectful manner.

The residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also taking keen interest in the rehearsals and visiting nearby areas such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Participating troops include foot columns of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Special Service Group from three Services, mechanized columns of Armored Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and Presidents Body Guard.

Special 'dua' ceremonies would be organised at the Mosques after Fajar prayers, seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration has finalized all the arrangements for Pakistan Day.

Rawalpindi District Police and City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have chalked out special plans to ensure holding such a mega event in a magnificent manner.

Strict security measures have also been taken in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized all the arrangements under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated for Pakistan Day.

The spokesman informed that traffic from Faizabad to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain closed during Pakistan Day parade from morning to conclusion of the parade.

He said that all the traffic on Murree Road heading towards Islamabad would be directed to use diversion point of Double Road Chowk and 9th Avenue, whereas traffic coming from Koral Chowk would use Khanna Pull service road to enter Islamabad, after passing through Shamsabad via Double Road and 9th Avenue.

Heavy vehicles, including buses, trucks and trailers, would not be allowed to enter the city after 3 am, he added.

Public transport vehicles coming from Murree, he said, would not be allowed to move towards the capital city from Lower Topa, Motorway Turn, Dana Mor, and Satra Mill toll plaza.

Over 300 traffic wardens would be deployed to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

CTP Radio station 88.6 would organize special programs in this regard while the citizens can also use CTP helpline, he added.

The diversions would also be placed on different places, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be addressed properly.

