All set to celebrate Pakistan Day with national zeal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The preparations to celebrate Pakistan Day were completed here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country and city was decorated with national flags and portraits of heroes of Pakistan movement.

All mainstream political parties, civil society and social organizations completed arrangements to organize programs and stage rallies in the city to highlight importance of the day that had paved way for creation of separate homeland for the Muslims of sub continent.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People's Party, Mutahida Qoumi Movement- Pakistan, Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan, JUI-F, PML Funtional, PML-N and other section parties would take out rallies from different areas of the city which culminate at Hyderabad press club where corner meetings would also be organized to pay homage to our heroes.

On March 23, 1940, the Muslims of India gathered in Lahore for the Lahore Resolution, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan in August 1947.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Day will be observed in all universities including Sindh University (SU), Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam and Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad where seminars and other events would be organized to celebrate the day.