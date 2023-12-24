Open Menu

All Set To Celebrate Quaid’s Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The 147th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed here on Monday (December 25) with full national enthusiasm and zeal.

Special prayers will be offered after Fajr prayers for the departed soul of the founder of Pakistan.

Religious, political and social organizations have also arranged a number of functions, meetings and seminars to celebrate the day and pay tributes to Quaid’s services for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Speech and essay-writing competitions will also be held at different educational institutions to mark the day.

