All Set To Celebrate Sindhi Culture Day On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

After the announcement of Sindhi cultural day on December 01 (Sunday), a large number of people from all walks of life started purchasing Topi and Ajrak from local markets to celebrate the day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :After the announcement of Sindhi cultural day on December 01 (Sunday), a large number of people from all walks of life started purchasing Topi and Ajrak from local markets to celebrate the day.

Political and social workers, NGOs, students, laborers, villagers, trade associations and others were busy in preparation to celebrate the day while rates of Ajrak and Topi's were soaring due to high demand of the cultural items.

The shopkeepers of Shahi Bazar, Resham Gali, Pakistan Chowk, Royal Road and other tehsil markets told that they had brought for one year season stock which has been sold out within a week time and they have ordered for more, which could not have been received yet due to the shortage of Topi and Ajrak in the whole sale markets.

