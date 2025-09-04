All Set To Commemorate ‘Defense Day " In AJK With Full Zeal, Fervor On Sept 6
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Sep, 2025) Like throughout Pakistan, all is set to commemorate Defense Day of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday with the renewal of pledge to be alert and vigilant every moment, standing shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of the country and to defend the ideological and geographical frontiers of the motherland against all threats.
It was on this day in 1965, when the coward Indian military forces through their cowardly act attempted to cross the border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but the valiant armed forces of the country and the nation frustrated the nefarious attempt of the enemy with full vigor.
In this liberated territory of AJK State, this day of exceptional national significance, would dawn with special prayer for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement, besides for the speedy economic uplift of AJK.
The fateha and Quran Khawani would also be held for the martyrs who laid down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland shoulder to shoulder the brave armed forces of Pakistan with full vigor in over 17 days war of September 1965 resorting convincing defeat to India.
The special ceremonies to observe the day will be held at various places in AJK, including at all ten district head quarters of Mirpur, Havaili, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Kotli, Bhimbher, Hattiyan and Neelam valley, with simplicity due to flood destruction in various parts of the country.
In the ceremonies, the speakers will pay rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis, who responded with a crushing reply while sabotaging the enemy’s attack on Pakistan.
In Mirpur, various special ceremonies, followed by rallies, would be held to express solidarity with the entire nation, Armed Forces of Pakistan and the martyrs of the country for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defense of homeland, the official sources have said.
The ceremonies will be held under the auspices of various social and political organizations to mark the day.
The people will visit the martyrs’ mausoleums, graves in central graveyard Eid Gah in Mirpur besides at all other locations in AJK, to offer Fateha for the departed souls, besides placing wreaths on their mausoleums.
AJK tv and all three radio stations will air special programs on this occasion, highlighting the significance of the Defense Day, remembering the significant role of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.
