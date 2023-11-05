All set to commemorate Jammu Martyrs Day today - Nov. 06:

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 05 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Nov, 2023) All is set by Jammu Kashmir State peoples Kashmiris inhibiting both sides of the LoC and rest of the world to commemorate Jammu Martyrs Day on Monday - 6th of November with full solemnity and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives given by over 2.50 lakh Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city this day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan for the time being, it was officially announced.

At least seven lakh of Muslim inmates of Jammu city and adjoining areas were martyred during a week-long ruthless genocide maneuvered and executed by the despotic dogra ruler’s force and gangsters besides the armed hindu fanatics in the bloodbath of innocent Jammu Muslims during first and second weeks of November 1947.

These martyrs included 2.50 Muslim inmates of Jammu city and adjoining areas who were martyred by the dogra forces and their armed gangsters 6th of November 1947 while they were moving for migrating to the adjoining Sialkot city of the newly-born separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent - Pakistan.

This year too, the Jammu Martyrs day is being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last over four years complete information and communication blocked by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris took to streets agitation against August 5 last year Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution, APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur Sunday.

All due preparations have been finalised to commemorate the historic day of global significance in the history of Jammu & Kashmir’s freedom struggle at both sides of the LoC and rest of the world, top AJK Government sources told APP here Monday night.

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the great sacrifices of lives rendered by those over 2.50 lakh inmates of Jammu including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters including the Indian occupying and the dogra military troops near Jammu-Sialkot working boundary under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy while they were proceeding for migrating to their beloved homeland Pakistan.

Like all previous years the martyrs day will be commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.