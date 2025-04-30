All set to commemorate 'May Day' - International Laborers' day in AJK on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Like the world over all is set by the laborers to observe the world workers' day throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK on Thursday to pay rich tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 138 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America.

The World Labor Day is observed globally on May 1 every year. The day spreads awareness about workers' rights and also recognizes their accomplishments. The Labor Day or May Day has different origin stories in different countries.

But the common thing is that the day focuses on the achievements and contributions of workers. It spread awareness about the rights and opportunities of every Labor which they should get for their welfare and betterment.

The working class the world over observe May 1st every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the laborers who laid down their lives while struggling for the achievement of the rights of their colleagues in Chicago – besides to pay tributes to them.

Special programs to commemorate the world labor day have been chalked out by various laborers representative organizations. Unveiling the May Day programs in AJK, a spokesperson of the laborers organizations told APP here Wednesday that like all previous years the day will be observed throughout AJK and other side of the LoC by the laborers representative organizations with traditional zeal and fervor.

He said that special May Day programs would be hosted jointly with the coordination of other labor organizations and personalities belonging to the working class including AJK PWD Workers organization.

Highlighting the salient features of the special world labor day programes to mark the May Day, the spokesperson continued that special May Day rallies coupled with processions, in all ten AJK districts as well as the tehsil headquarters of including Mirpur Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Bhimbher would be the hallmark of the day.

Various organizations of workers and laborers of different private and public sector institutions have chalked out the programs to hold special ceremonies to observe the day in a befitting manner to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives of the laborers in Chicago this day 138 years ago.

In the Industrial district of Mirpur, the spokesperson said, main May day procession would be taken out from View Point near Quaid-e-Azam International cricket Stadium Chowk under the auspices of various workers forums including the AJK PWD Workers Union The processionists would march through Mian Muhammad Road , Shaheed chowk and Allama Iqbal Road. The procession will, later on, converge into a workers rally where speakers will highlight the historical significance of the historic global May Day.

The special May Day ceremony scheduled to be held to mark the day, will be addressed among others by the leading trade union leaders of AJK besides other speakers from identical Laborers organizations to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago besides throwing light on the importance of the world day exclusively named after the laborers.

At the same time reports reaching here Wednesday from across the line of control in Illegally Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state, the scheduled programs for observance of the world labor day have been organized by the labor community in various parts of Illegally Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir in spite of the extra ordinary heavy restrictions and ban imposed by the unlawful Indian occupation forces over taking out processions and holding rallies to observe the world Laborers' day to mark the day.

The reports said that that despite heavy restrictions imposed by the Indian occupational forces, the Kashmiri workers and laborers of various private and public sector institutions in the occupied state had announced to hold rallies and processions, in all circumstances, to observe the day by defying the undue prohibitory orders and sanctions imposed by the Indian occupying forces.

