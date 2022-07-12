UrduPoint.com

All Set To Commemorate Supreme Sacrifices Of Lives By Valiant Sons Of The Soil

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 08:00 PM

All set to commemorate supreme sacrifices of lives by valiant sons of the soil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Special congregations will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs at both sides of the LoC on Wednesday, July 13, in remembrance of valiant 22 sons of soil for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their precious lives 92 years ago this day (July 13) in 1931 in front of Central Jail in today's' occupied Srinagar.

Jammu Kashmir people living both sides of the Line of control including AJK and IIOJK, besides rest of the world are all set to observe the 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day on Wednesday, July 13, with the renewal of the pledge to continue the grand mission of the Kashmiri martyrs through continuing the freedom struggle, with full vigor, for the achievement of the birth right of self determination and for the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the tyrannical Indian rule.

Symposium and meetings will be the hallmark of the Kashmir Martyrs Day across Azad Jammu & Kashmir as well as at various places in the bleeding Indian occupied Kashmir valley and rest of the world to observe the day with due solemnity and reverence to remember the Supreme sacrifices of the valiant sons of the soil.  It was on this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops had shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar.

A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man – Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was a state holiday to facilitate the people to participate in the events of the day from all over the liberated territory.

This year too, the Kashmir Martyrs Day will be flanked by a sign of a new hope, that if India agrees to the ground realities without any reservations and learns a lesson from the historical facts that New Delhi cannot rule Kashmiris by force, may help bring a lasting peace and prosperity in the region through the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of entire Jammu & Kashmir.

In AJK people from all walks of life will manage special prayer meetings besides staging rallies and seminars to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs were held at various places in AJK to mark the day.

Special Kashmir Martyrs Day meetings will be hosted at all the district and tehsil head quarters including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Neelam valley, Haveili, Hattiyan and Bhimbher and all other small and major towns and cities under the spirit of various social, political and religious Kashmiri outfits besides the civil society belonging to all spheres of life including the business community, lawyers and the media groups in various parts of the state.

Related Topics

India Dead World Martyrs Shaheed Business Jail Civil Society Lawyers Young Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Man Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir May July Prayer Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.