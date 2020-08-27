UrduPoint.com
All Set To Commemorate Youm-e-Ashura With Religious Zeal And Fervor In AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) : In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, all is set to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram ul haraam on Saturday, Aug 29 the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the glory of Islam.

The significant day will dawn with special prayers by the faithfuls at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls and sabeels of juices and sweet water on the procession routes to facilitate the faithfuls in each and every nook and corner of AJK.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam. Though the 10th of Muharram is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

