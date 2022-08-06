UrduPoint.com

All Set To Commemorate Youm-e-Ashura With Religious Solemnity, Reverence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 06 (APP):All is set to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura- the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, on Tuesday (August 9), across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir state with due religious solemnity and reverence.

This is the most sanctified day of the Islamic history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause saving the religion of Islam.

This day reminds us the unwavering resolve of pious family of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his nephew Imam Hussain (RA) as to how to fight against all types of tyrannical forces for the sake of rightness and justice.

Youm e Ashura will dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will set up sabeel(water) stalls on the processions' route to facilitate the faithful in each and every corner of the state.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great sacrifices of the Imam Hussain (RA) and essence of the day.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of saving our faith from the clutches of enemy.

Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

Like other parts of AJK, in the lake district of Mirpur, the local administration have made all necessary arrangements to ensure maintaining of traditional peace and order during the course of the main Zuljinnah and Tazia procession in Mirpur city, to be taken out from central Imambargah Sa'adat colony on 10th of Muharram ul Haraam on Tuesday, official sources said.

Exceptional security has been intensified across the district through the deployment of contingents of police which will remain alert till the time of reaching of the Zul'jinnah procession at its set destination, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim told APP here on Saturday, when contacted, that adequate security arrangements have been given final touches to maintain complete law and order during observance of the sanctified day in the district with full religious solemnity and reverence.

The district police chief said that exceptional security arrangements have been made by the district administration including police through the due deployment of police and other officials of the law enforcement agencies to maintain complete peace and order on this sanctified day.

Moreover, majlis-i-sham-i-ghariban is yet another key event of the day where Nohas and Marsias will be recited at Central Imambargah Sadaat colony to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala.

