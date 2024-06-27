Open Menu

All Set To Construct International-level Model Fish Market In Kahana Kacha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 05:29 PM

The Punjab government is all set to initiate two projects of Model Fish Market and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Lahore and Sargodha respectively

The award of construction work of Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital Sargodha has been awarded to the lowest bidder firm and the award of work subsequently has been approved by the Board of Infrastructure Development Authority (IDAP) of the Punjab in its 69th board meeting held under the chair of Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Sohaib Ahmad Bharth on Thursday.

The board meeting was attended by members Secretary Transport, Commissioners Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Lahore Divisions, Additional Secretaries I&C, Finance, P&D, Agriculture, Housing and Public Health.

CEO IDAP Capt (retd) Shahmeer briefed the chair about that the Department of Fisheries Punjab wanted to establish a Model Fish Market of international Standard on a piece of land measuring 13.7 acres located near Kahna Kacha and it wanted to obtain the services of IDAP in regard with preparation of drawing, layout, cost estimate and execution of development work on which Minister C&W Punjab Sohaib Ahmad Bharth and members of IDAP Board allowed and granted IDAP approval for the execution of development work of Model Fish Market of International Standard.

Similarly, CEO IDAP briefed about bid process of the construction work of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Hospital Sargodha, saying that total nine firms participated in the bid process within stipulated time and the bidder M/s Tahir Builders (Pvt) Limited gave the lowest bid on which the board approved it and allowed the lowest bidder to start the construction work of the hospital which will provide better medical facilities to heart patients of Sargodha Division at their doorsteps as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Sohaib Ahmad Bharth revealed that the said hospital would be constructed within 456 days so that heart patients could be treated without any delay. Moreover, the chair directed to take strict action against RMS Private Limited for submitting fake bank guarantee and to make comprehensive service rules for the employees of IDAP.

