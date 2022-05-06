All set to give historic welcome to PM: Engr Amir Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday said that all set by the people of Shangla to give a historic welcome to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) : Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Friday said that all set by the people of Shangla to give a historic welcome to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to APP, he said the people of Shangla are eagerly awaiting to see their great beloved leader Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is working tirelessly to take the country's out of existing challenges.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is living in people hearts and people of Shangla were ready to give historic welcome to him.

Muqam said Bisham City has been decorated with PML-N flags, portraits of PM Shehbaz Sharif and others PML-N leaders having a festive look.

Amir Muqam said the Prime Minister was taking concrete steps for development and prosperity of people.

He said all attempts of opposition to divert the government attention from people issues would bound to fail.

He said people have rejected the protest demonstrations and public meetings of PTI as they wanted resolution of their problems.

Muqam said Imran Khan had deceived masses in the name of change and religion and his baseless narrative of foreign conspiracy was also rejected by the people of Pakistan.

Despite PTI long nine years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said people's problems of the province has been increased and it's people are now looking towards PML-N for resolution of their issues and uniformed development.

Muqam said Imran Khan had neither fulfilled the promise of providing jobs to 10 million people nor constructed five million houses for poor.