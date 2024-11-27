All Set To Hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival On Nov 29-30
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Arrangements have been finalised to hold the 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF) at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, Punjab Council of the Arts, Faisalabad, here on Nov 29-30
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Arrangements have been finalised to hold the 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF) at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, Punjab Council of the Arts, Faisalabad, here on Nov 29-30.
Eminent literary persons across the country will join and share their thoughts with the audience.
According to Deputy Director Arts Council Asad Hayat Naul, Habib Bank Limited, Interloop, Arshad Group, Serena Hotels, Faisalabad Arts Council, First Steps are among the co-sponsors of the literary event.
The opening ceremony will be held in the afternoon which will be presided over by Iftikhar Arif. The opening remarks will be delivered by Asghar Nadeem Syed. Musadaq Zulqarnain will welcome the guests while Mehtab Mehdi will address the occasion.
The title of the opening session is ‘Past, Present, and Future of Cultural Heritage’. Ghazi Salahuddin will address the session while another discussion titled ‘Traditions of State Priorities & Fine Art’ will be hosted by Sheba Alam.
Sara Hayyat will thanks the participants.
In the first session, discussion will be held on “Meri Tarah Say Koi Zindgi Tu Ker Jai” by Kishwar Naheed, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Dr Nazir Mahmood while Amar Yasir will host the.
Another discussion is ‘Tragedy & Defiance’ (The Life & Poetry of Sylvia Plath). The participants will be Farugh Farrokhzad, Perveen Shakir and Muhammad Ali Ayub.
The second session will comprise ‘Book Launchings’. A poetry book ‘Lo Hum Ney Daman Jhar Dya’ written by Ashfaq Hussain will be introduced by Shakeel Jazab. Another book ‘Jab Tak Ha Zameen’ written by Nasir Abbas Nayyar will be introduced by Dr Aurangzeb Niazi.
The third session will be Poetry. Kishwar Naheed, Ashfaq Hussain, Abbas Tabish, Anjum Saleemi, Qamar Raza Shahzad, Hameedah Shaheen, Adnan Baig, Shaheen Abbas, Rehman Faras, Saima Aftab, Rehana Qamar, Mubashar Saeed and hahzad Baig are among the participants, Shakeel Jazab will host the session.
On the 2nd day (November 30) of the literary festival, 8 sessions will be conducted.
The first session will start at 10:30 a.m. with a discussion “Takhleeq-e-Adab Ka Mustaqbil & Masnooi Zahanat” by participants Tahira Iqbal, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Dr Aurangzeb Niazi. The host will be Qazi Ali Abu Al Hassan.
The second session will be held at 11:15 a.m. with “Geetan De Nainan Vich Baruhon De Rark” ( Ustad Daman, Ahmed Rahi, Amrita Pritum, Shokamar Batalvi Te Batwara). The participants will be Sarwat Mohyuddin, Zubair Ahmed, Dr Khola Cheema.
The host is Dr Toheed Chatha.
The third session will be held on “Dunya Tera Husan Yahi Bad Soorti Ha” (Celebrating Manto). Nusrat Manto, Nuzhat Manto, Nighat Manto and Asgar Nadeem Syed will discuss while Sheeba Alam will host.
The 4th session will commence on ‘Book Launching”. A book “Alif Allah Ratta Dil Mera” written by Zubair Ahmed will be introduced by Sarwat Mohyuddin. The discussion will be held on “Transcultural Humanities in South Asia” by Dr Wasim Anwar, Nosheen Yusuf and Dr Ali Usman Saleem.
In 5th session, the participants Mustafa Afridi, Saifi Hassan, Rehan Sheikh, Hamza Suhail will express views on “Zard Patton Ka Ban Jo Dera Des”. Muneeza Hashmi will host.
In 6th session, a book titled “ An Abundance of Wild Roses” written by Faryal Ali Gohar will be launched.
In 7th session, Pakistan Ka Virsay Ki Bazyaft (in the light of history, art and literature) will be highlighted by Dr Nidrah Shahbaz Khan, Kamran Lashari, Dr Tahir Kamran, Asgar Nadeem Syed. The host will be Dr Ali Usman Qasmi.
The 8th & last session will be on” Sur-Sangeet (a meeting with Ghulam Abbas). Munaza Alam will host.
Later, AjoKa Theater (Bala King) will be presented from 5:00 p.m to 7 p.m.
Recent Stories
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
954 suspects arrested, over 200 vehicles seized; says IGP7 minutes ago
-
PU VC forms committee to improve university affairs17 minutes ago
-
WAPDA chairman reviews construction progress on K-IV Project17 minutes ago
-
City mayor assures steps to provide needed facilities in schools17 minutes ago
-
Plan-II of May 9 successfully thwarted: Marriyum17 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Bilour family over demise of Ilyas Bilour17 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, sister injured in road mishap27 minutes ago
-
5 injured in Chichawatni road accident27 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests27 minutes ago
-
Youth to be guided in finding job opportunities : Governor37 minutes ago
-
MDA to install advanced signal system37 minutes ago
-
Applications for regional Plan9 new cohorts are open now37 minutes ago