All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Arrangements have been finalised to hold the 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF) at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, Punjab Council of the Arts, Faisalabad, here on Nov 29-30.

Eminent literary persons across the country will join and share their thoughts with the audience.

According to Deputy Director Arts Council Asad Hayat Naul, Habib Bank Limited, Interloop, Arshad Group, Serena Hotels, Faisalabad Arts Council, First Steps are among the co-sponsors of the literary event.

The opening ceremony will be held in the afternoon which will be presided over by Iftikhar Arif. The opening remarks will be delivered by Asghar Nadeem Syed. Musadaq Zulqarnain will welcome the guests while Mehtab Mehdi will address the occasion.

The title of the opening session is ‘Past, Present, and Future of Cultural Heritage’. Ghazi Salahuddin will address the session while another discussion titled ‘Traditions of State Priorities & Fine Art’ will be hosted by Sheba Alam.

Sara Hayyat will thanks the participants.

In the first session, discussion will be held on “Meri Tarah Say Koi Zindgi Tu Ker Jai” by Kishwar Naheed, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Dr Nazir Mahmood while Amar Yasir will host the.

Another discussion is ‘Tragedy & Defiance’ (The Life & Poetry of Sylvia Plath). The participants will be Farugh Farrokhzad, Perveen Shakir and Muhammad Ali Ayub.

The second session will comprise ‘Book Launchings’. A poetry book ‘Lo Hum Ney Daman Jhar Dya’ written by Ashfaq Hussain will be introduced by Shakeel Jazab. Another book ‘Jab Tak Ha Zameen’ written by Nasir Abbas Nayyar will be introduced by Dr Aurangzeb Niazi.

The third session will be Poetry. Kishwar Naheed, Ashfaq Hussain, Abbas Tabish, Anjum Saleemi, Qamar Raza Shahzad, Hameedah Shaheen, Adnan Baig, Shaheen Abbas, Rehman Faras, Saima Aftab, Rehana Qamar, Mubashar Saeed and hahzad Baig are among the participants, Shakeel Jazab will host the session.

On the 2nd day (November 30) of the literary festival, 8 sessions will be conducted.

The first session will start at 10:30 a.m. with a discussion “Takhleeq-e-Adab Ka Mustaqbil & Masnooi Zahanat” by participants Tahira Iqbal, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Dr Aurangzeb Niazi. The host will be Qazi Ali Abu Al Hassan.

The second session will be held at 11:15 a.m. with “Geetan De Nainan Vich Baruhon De Rark” ( Ustad Daman, Ahmed Rahi, Amrita Pritum, Shokamar Batalvi Te Batwara). The participants will be Sarwat Mohyuddin, Zubair Ahmed, Dr Khola Cheema.

The host is Dr Toheed Chatha.

The third session will be held on “Dunya Tera Husan Yahi Bad Soorti Ha” (Celebrating Manto). Nusrat Manto, Nuzhat Manto, Nighat Manto and Asgar Nadeem Syed will discuss while Sheeba Alam will host.

The 4th session will commence on ‘Book Launching”. A book “Alif Allah Ratta Dil Mera” written by Zubair Ahmed will be introduced by Sarwat Mohyuddin. The discussion will be held on “Transcultural Humanities in South Asia” by Dr Wasim Anwar, Nosheen Yusuf and Dr Ali Usman Saleem.

In 5th session, the participants Mustafa Afridi, Saifi Hassan, Rehan Sheikh, Hamza Suhail will express views on “Zard Patton Ka Ban Jo Dera Des”. Muneeza Hashmi will host.

In 6th session, a book titled “ An Abundance of Wild Roses” written by Faryal Ali Gohar will be launched.

In 7th session, Pakistan Ka Virsay Ki Bazyaft (in the light of history, art and literature) will be highlighted by Dr Nidrah Shahbaz Khan, Kamran Lashari, Dr Tahir Kamran, Asgar Nadeem Syed. The host will be Dr Ali Usman Qasmi.

The 8th & last session will be on” Sur-Sangeet (a meeting with Ghulam Abbas). Munaza Alam will host.

Later, AjoKa Theater (Bala King) will be presented from 5:00 p.m to 7 p.m.