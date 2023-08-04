All set to hold anti polio drive in Attock from Aug 7

After the detection of the Afghan origin of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in environmental (sewage) samples in the adjacent district Rawalpindi, the health authorities have also announced to launch anti-polio drive across the district from August 7

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :After the detection of the Afghan origin of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in environmental (sewage) samples in the adjacent district Rawalpindi, the health authorities have also announced to launch anti-polio drive across the district from August 7.

This was disclosed in a health department meeting held over the chair of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza here on Friday. All deputy district health officers (DDHO) of six tehsils, Superintendent Vaccination, Incharge Polio Control Room officials from education, health department, Punjab anti-polio program and representatives of WHO were also present on this occasion.

Briefing the participants of the meeting, Chief Executive district health authority Dr Asad Ismail has said that arrangements are finalized to administer polio drops to over 0.3 million children across the district under the supervision of representatives from provincial and Federal health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).