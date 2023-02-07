UrduPoint.com

All Set To Hold Five-day Annual 'Sibi Mela'

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 07:10 PM

All set to hold five-day annual 'Sibi Mela'

Balochistan Government has finalized all the arrangements to organize a five-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi in next month to put the local culture at display, in addition to rear and exotic species of animals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government has finalized all the arrangements to organize a five-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi in next month to put the local culture at display, in addition to rear and exotic species of animals.

It is a cultural festival with animal markets, camel racing, tent pegging and exhibition of handicrafts, tribal dresses and organizing folk dances, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Tuesday.

A large number of people not only from all over the province but also from other parts of the country would participate in 'Sibi Mela'.

The Sibi Mela is an attractive opportunity to review the performance in the fields of agriculture, livestock and move it forward with new determination, an organizer of the Mela said.

Apart from livestock exhibition and sale and purchase, agricultural and industrial exhibitions are also organized on the occasion, he said adding through this festival, people also get opportunities for the best recreational activities.

To make the Mela (fair) a success, various cultural events are being organized including flower show, national songs contest, folk dances, motorcycle jumps, horse dances and exhibition of animals like camels, buffaloes and cows, besides agriculture and industrial products.

People and farmers across the country are waiting for Sibi historic festival which is a source of income for them, he said.

Strict security measures would be adopted to ensure the law and order at the venue of the festival.

Sibi Mela is a cultural festival which is going on since 15th century and takes place at the end of each winter and before the advent of the spring seasons.

The Mela was aimed to promote and showcase Pakistan's three-thousand-year-old civilisation, diversity and cultural richness globally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Balochistan Law And Order Agriculture Sale Sibi Market All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns ICAs regarding ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns ICAs regarding LG polls

4 seconds ago
 BREAKING: UAE President orders provision of US$100 ..

BREAKING: UAE President orders provision of US$100 million to relieve quake-affe ..

11 minutes ago
 NA body directs FBR to pay remaining amount deduct ..

NA body directs FBR to pay remaining amount deducted from account of Naulong Dam ..

31 seconds ago
 US-Russia Trade Up in Dec With Exports at $112.8Ml ..

US-Russia Trade Up in Dec With Exports at $112.8Mln, Imports at $638.4Mln - Comm ..

32 seconds ago
 Swindon Town Football coaching programme showcases ..

Swindon Town Football coaching programme showcases UK-Pakistan sporting ties

34 seconds ago
 Bid foiled for smuggling flour in Rawalpindi

Bid foiled for smuggling flour in Rawalpindi

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.