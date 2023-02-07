All set to hold five-day annual 'Sibi Mela'

Balochistan Government has finalized all the arrangements to organize a five-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi in next month to put the local culture at display, in addition to rear and exotic species of animals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government has finalized all the arrangements to organize a five-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi in next month to put the local culture at display, in addition to rear and exotic species of animals.

It is a cultural festival with animal markets, camel racing, tent pegging and exhibition of handicrafts, tribal dresses and organizing folk dances, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Tuesday.

A large number of people not only from all over the province but also from other parts of the country would participate in 'Sibi Mela'.

The Sibi Mela is an attractive opportunity to review the performance in the fields of agriculture, livestock and move it forward with new determination, an organizer of the Mela said.

Apart from livestock exhibition and sale and purchase, agricultural and industrial exhibitions are also organized on the occasion, he said adding through this festival, people also get opportunities for the best recreational activities.

To make the Mela (fair) a success, various cultural events are being organized including flower show, national songs contest, folk dances, motorcycle jumps, horse dances and exhibition of animals like camels, buffaloes and cows, besides agriculture and industrial products.

People and farmers across the country are waiting for Sibi historic festival which is a source of income for them, he said.

Strict security measures would be adopted to ensure the law and order at the venue of the festival.

Sibi Mela is a cultural festival which is going on since 15th century and takes place at the end of each winter and before the advent of the spring seasons.

The Mela was aimed to promote and showcase Pakistan's three-thousand-year-old civilisation, diversity and cultural richness globally.