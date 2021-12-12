UrduPoint.com

All Set To Hold LG's Elections On Dec 19: Barrister Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:10 PM

All set to hold LG's elections on Dec 19: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Sunday said KP government has introduced state-of-the-art system for local government.

The system would not only help devaluation of power up to grass root level but also be beneficial for resolving public problems at their doorstep.

In a statement issued by his office, Mohammad Ali Saif said the provincial government has finalized all arrangements for holding local bodies elections peacefully.

He said KP CM was monitoring electoral process himself and instructions were issued to departments concerned.

The Special Assistant said opposition parties were working on an agenda of personal benefits and PTI would emerge victorious in local bodies' election owing to its performance.

He said record uplift schemes had been initiated in all sectors such as health, education, tourism, transport, and others.

PTI has taken concrete steps for the development of KP and its people and added that there was no room for those who misled people and amassed public money for personal gains.

He said PDM had failed to attract people as masses are well aware of the corruption and corrupt practices followed by the leader of political parties that were now part of opposition alliance.

