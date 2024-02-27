All set to hold 'Sibi Mela' from March 6-8

District Administration had finalized all the arrangements to organize a three-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi from March 6 to 8 to put the local culture at display, in addition to rare and exotic species of animals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) District Administration had finalized all the arrangements to organize a three-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi from March 6 to 8 to put the local culture at display, in addition to rare and exotic species of animals.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr Khudai Rahim reviewed the preparations and arrangements of Sibi Mela 2024, said a news release.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ali Asghar Magsi, SSP Inayatullah Bangulzai, District education Officer Abdul Waasy Kakar, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Muhibullah Baloch, Executive Engineer PHE Shahzad Farrukh Baloch, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Farooq Luni and head all others departments participated.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr. Khudai Rahim said that the annual traditional and historical Sibi Mela 2024 will be held with great zeal.

He directed the officers of all relevant departments, especially the Department of Livestock, Department of Agriculture and Education to complete the preparations for the celebrations of the Sibi Mela and make sure that there was no disturbance in the preparations for the festival.

He said that this time the musical program will be held in the stadium instead of the Jirga Hall so that the public do not face any problem. A large number of people not only from all over the province but also from other parts of the country would participate in it, he added.

The Sibi Mela is an attractive opportunity to review the performance in the fields of agriculture, livestock and move it forward with new determination, he said.

The DC said apart from livestock exhibition and sale and purchase, agricultural and industrial exhibitions are also organized on the occasion, he said adding through this festival, people also get opportunities for the best recreational activities.

To make the Mela a success, various cultural events would be organized including flower show, national songs contest, folk dances, motorcycle jumps, horse dances and exhibition of animals like camels, buffaloes and cows, besides agriculture and industrial products, he added.

The deputy commissioner said people and farmers across the country were waiting for Sibi historic festival which is a source of income for them and added that strict security measures would be adopted to ensure the law and order at the venue of the festival.