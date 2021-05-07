All set to impose lockdown in AJK to overcome Covid pandemic

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Like rest of the country, Azad Jammu & Kashmir government is also set to imposed 9 days (May 8 to 16) complete lockdown across the State to overcome the fast-rising spike of novel corona pandemic.

The AJK government spokesperson – Director General Public Relations (DGPR AJK) Raja Azhar Iqbal told APP that the AJK government took the decision to impose complete lockdown throughout the State in the light of the recent decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) of the government of Pakistan in order to overcome the continual rapid spread of the pandemic.

Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, issued mandatory instructions for all their subsidiaries on the occasion of Eidul Fitr to curb the spread of coronavirus, the DGPR said.

In this regard, the government has decided to increase the number and capacity of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) deployed at all entrances to the AJK State.

The local law enforcement agencies including the civil administration / police have been especially instructed to display special banners at all the entry / exit points of all AJK districts facing various adjoining districts of Punjab and KPK for public awareness.

Azhar Iqbal said that in line with NCOC's theme of "Stay Home, Stay Safe", the State government has issued orders to close all tourist spots and hotels to restrict the movement of people during the Eid holidays, while the LEAs have been deployed at various tourist spots to ensure compliance.

The nine-day countrywide lockdown will be imposed tomorrow – Saturday . All the shopping malls and public parks would also be closed from May 08-16. The local and inter-district and inter-provincial public transport will be totally prohibited to operate during entire lock down period.

Practically, the lockdown will be effective from 6:00 pm on Friday (today) and will continue till May 16. In view of ban on movement of public transport, the people having no private vehicles, will also move to and from major cities like Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi to their native towns by Friday evening. By doing so, they will have to pay double of actual fare. Raja Azhar Iqbal said.