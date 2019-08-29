All set to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor: Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) ::Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said the government had made all preparations to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Talking to journalists during a meeting at the Governor's House here, he said the International Sikh Convention was scheduled to be held on August 31, adding, Sikh from Europe, United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe had started pouring in.

The Governor Punjab said a special railway platform was being constructed for the Sikh pilgrims due to attend the Baba Guru Nanak's birth celebrations this November.

He said the local administration had allotted the college land for the Darbar Sahib while allocating a separate piece of land for the college, adding, this would help easy access to the Darbar Sahib.

Sarwar said special security arrangements were in line while underground electricity supply had been provided to the Darbar Sahib by removing the electricity poles inside the Darbar Sahib.

The Governor Punjab said water filtration plants had also been installed to provide filtered water to the yatrees.

To a question, he said the government had also ensured the safe custody of agricultural land of 104 acres which was cultivated by the Baba Guru Nanak at Kartarpur.

About the Sikh convention at Governor' House, he said the convention had been convened to get suggestions from the Sikhs regarding the preparations for the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.