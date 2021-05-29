UrduPoint.com
All Set To Inaugurate Table Tennis Court In Bagh-e-Jinnah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

All set to inaugurate table tennis court in Bagh-e-Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalised arrangements to inaugurate table tennis court at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday (May 30).

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi Saturday said, in a statement, that the court had been completed while seating arrangements for spectators would also be made near Quaid-e-Azam library.

He said the PHA was promoting healthy activities in people,adding thatfamous personalities from table tennis would participate in the opening ceremony.

