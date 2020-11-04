UrduPoint.com
All Set To Inaugurate Upgraded Hassanabdal Railway Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:21 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :All is set to inaugurate the Hassanabdal Railway Station, which has been renovated and reconstructed after 127 years, on Friday (November 6). Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed visited Hassanabdal on Friday to review the arrangements.

The British-era railway station has been re-constructed at a cost of Rs 300 million. The building has been upgraded to two stories, having covered area of 24,502 square feet while 101,610 square feet external developed space has been allocated for passengers' facilities.

