All set to inject 12 mcfd gas to SNGPL network from Dhok Hassan Gas Field Kohat: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Tuesday said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network was expected to receive 12 million cubic feet gas per day (mcfd) from Dhok Hassan gas field Kohat from Wednesday.

The chief minister in a statement issued here said that the Dhok Hassan Gas field had already been linked with SNGPL network and added that the KP would earn income of Rs1 billion on account of royalty per annum from the project.

He said the royalty amount would be utilized on the development of the area, adding the provision of gas supply was a long standing demand of the area.

He said that completion of the project was a real milestone in the development of not only the province but the country as well.

He said that government was pursuing a vibrant and effective strategy for utilization of the national resources to achieve socio-economic development.