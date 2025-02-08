Open Menu

All Set To Kick Off 20th Desert Jeep Rally

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Arrangements have been finalized for the 20th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally in the Cholistan desert.

Official sources in the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab said that several committees have been formed to make final arrangements for the rally from the Derawar Fort. They said that racers and drivers from across the country as well as abroad would participate in the event, adding that big vehicles as well as motorcycle rallies would be organized. “Woman drivers will also be participating in the jeep rally,” they said.

They said that event schedule included several other programs including cultural show, sport events, handicrafts stalls, food stalls and others.

The major event is also being supported by several other stakeholders including the divisional management of Bahawalpur division, the district management, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, education Department, Cholistan Development Authority, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Hobara Foundation, the Police Department and civil society. The main event will start from February 12 and continuous till February 16. Over 100 drivers will participate in the race. The racers will cover the route extended to 500 kilometers that will also pass through Dingarh Fort, Marot Fort, Khan Garth Fort, Bijnot Fort, Mojgarh Fort and Jamgarh Fort.

