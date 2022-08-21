All set to launch anti-polio drive in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to administer anti-polio drops to 762,472 children under five years of age in the district during the drive starting from August 22, Monday.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas while addressing a meeting of district anti-polio committee here on Sunday.

He said that a total of 2,878 teams including 2,676 mobile, 133 fixed teams and 69 transit teams had been formed which would administer polio vaccine to children during the five-day drive.

Briefing the deputy commissioner, CEO Health Dr Afzal Bhalli said that during the drive, a total of 11,909 children of high-risk population nomads, Pakhtun refugees, temporary residents from other districts and labourers working in brick kilns would be covered in 99 union councils of the district.

He said that two-day training of union council monitoring officer, area in-charges and micro plan, disk review and field validation work by UC staff had been completed, in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Maheen Fatima, Deputy DEO Dr Shiraz Manzoor, DD Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat, Traffic Inspector Asad Rasheed, Local officialsof the departments concerned including focal person EPI Tanveer Ahmed attended themeeting.