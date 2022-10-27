All set to launch beautification project for Tank soon: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak has said that all the paperwork has been completed to kick off the "Chief Minister Beautification Project" in the district soon to provide improved facilities to people.

He said an effective monitoring mechanism had been put in place to ensure quality work and transparently utilize the funds on various segments of the projects which would lead to the development and prosperity of the district.

Briefing media regarding the ambitious beautification project, here on Thursday the DC said it involved the construction of the Tank main road, which would be completed at a cost of Rs112.5 million and the people would have advanced traveling facilities upon its completion, he added.

Similarly, he said that solar lights would also be installed at the main places of the Tank and the project would be carried out at a cost of Rs 9 million, adding it had been a long-standing demand of the city's people for the installation of lights at key points in order to prevent possible robbery attempts due to darkness at streets.

He said that the district administration was taking steps to provide recreational facilities to people and in this regard, the beautification project also featured the provision of facilities to a family park which cost Rs3 million.

Hameedullah Khattak also lauded the provincial government and the Provincial Minister of Local Government Faisal Amin Khan who took a keen interest to take practical measures for removing the sense of deprivation among the people of Tank which had long been awaiting such beautification-oriented initiatives.