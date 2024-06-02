Open Menu

All Set To Launch Campaign Against Plastic Use: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Punjab government is taking important steps in the perspective of "No to Plastic Campaign".

In a statement, she said that on the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a campaign has been launched to protect the masses from deadly diseases being caused by plastic usage. She said that from 5th June, preparations have been made to ensure strict implementation of the mechanism to ban the manufacture, production, distribution and sale of illegal plastic bags. "Plastic usage causes cancer and other deadly diseases and sole usage of plastic is increasing environmental pollution and causing serious health issues. A crackdown will be launched against factories which are manufacturing illegal plastic products," she added.

"Earlier, numerous notices have been sent in this regard. From June 5, hotels, restaurants and other eateries will be strictly prohibited from serving food in plastic bags. A complete crackdown will be launched against the owners found involved in violating this prohibition.

Legal action will be taken against eatery owners and heavy fines will also be imposed," she added. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that according to the law, the use of polythene bags of less than 75 microns and single-use plastic utensils have been completely banned. An awareness campaign on the topic of "Plastic is death" will be launched for the general public on non-usage of plastic. Public service messages will go viral through social media. Written messages will be pasted in shopping malls, offices, bus stands, parks, transports vehicles, Daewoo, metro buses and public places with regard to plastic ban.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that instead of plastic bags usage, the production, sale and use of cotton bags or alternative sources will be promoted. "Plastic causes death and we all have to work in unison to avoid its toxic and hazardous effects. The media is earnestly requested to contribute its valuable part for promoting awareness campaign that “plastic is death”. People should remember while buying plastic bags that they are landing themselves and others into big trouble," she maintained.

