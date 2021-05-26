All set to launch Khidmat programme

The district administration has finalised arrangements to launch the 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per' programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has finalised arrangements to launch the 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per' programme.

On the directives of the Punjab government, all departments will accomplish specific tasks in addition to their assigned duties and service delivery mechanisms will be made further effective and useful under this programme.

A meeting was held at the DC's office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Wednesday to review programme related services starting from Thursday (May 27) .

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed all departments to intensify cleanliness activities in the city and said that coming week was being observed as cleanliness week.

He ordered the Water And Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to clean drains for sewage and also directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to gear up cleanliness activity in the city to ensure clean and green environment.

The DC also issued instructions to the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHA) regarding plantation and beautification.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, officials of the LWMC, Wasa, the MCL, thePHA and other departments.