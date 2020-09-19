UrduPoint.com
All Set To Launch Orange Line Train Soon: Asim Bajwa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:19 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that the Orange Line Train project would be launched soon as all teething issues of the project had been remove

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that the Orange Line Train project would be launched soon as all teething issues of the project had been removed.

Asim who is also Chairman CPEC Authority said on twitter that the fare for the commutershad been decided and trial runs were underway.

Further, he said operations and Management award for the project was given and hiring was also in progress.

