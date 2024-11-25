All Set To Launch “Suthra Punjab” Program On Dec 3rd
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government is set to launch a new, standardized and sustainable solid waste
management system under the "Maryam Nawaz ka Punjab, Sathra Punjab" programme.
The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif scheduled
to be held on December 3, 2024.
Preparations for the event were finalized in a meeting chaired by the Provincial Minister
for Local Government, Zeeshan Rafiq at the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)
office here on Monday.
During the meeting, arrangements for the launch ceremony were thoroughly reviewed,
and necessary directives were issued. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din provided a briefing
on the event's logistics.
Minister Zeeshan Rafiq expressed pride in being part of this unique public-private partnership
project. He said the government was committed to fulfilling the responsibility entrusted by the
Chief Minister to provide the public with essential services. He also extended congratulations
to Secretary Local Government Shakil Ahmad Mian and the CEOs of waste management
companies for their tireless efforts to bring the Chief Minister’s vision to fruition.
The newly introduced solid waste system was a part of comprehensive plan that includes
the reconstruction of waste management system in Lahore. For the first time, a unified
cleanliness system would be implemented across Punjab’s cities and villages. The new
system would ensure door-to-door waste collection and safe dumping, with manual sweeping
and de-silting of drains in each area.
Rafiq emphasized that the success of new system depended not only on government efforts
but also on public participation and the support of elected representatives. He revealed that
an innovative mobile application, "Suthra Punjab," will also be launched during the event,
allowing citizens to provide feedback on cleanliness and waste management.
Additionally, a robust mechanism would be put in place to address citizens’ complaints promptly,
with monitoring through artificial intelligence to ensure cleanliness standards were maintained.
Attendance tracking for cleaning staff would be automated, and citizens would also be able
to report issues through the helpline-1139.
