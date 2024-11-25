All set to launch “Suthra Punjab” Program on Dec 3rd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government is set to launch a new, standardized and sustainable solid waste

management system under the "Maryam Nawaz ka Punjab, Sathra Punjab" programme.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif scheduled

to be held on December 3, 2024.

Preparations for the event were finalized in a meeting chaired by the Provincial Minister

for Local Government, Zeeshan Rafiq at the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)

office here on Monday.

During the meeting, arrangements for the launch ceremony were thoroughly reviewed,

and necessary directives were issued. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din provided a briefing

on the event's logistics.

Minister Zeeshan Rafiq expressed pride in being part of this unique public-private partnership

project. He said the government was committed to fulfilling the responsibility entrusted by the

Chief Minister to provide the public with essential services. He also extended congratulations

to Secretary Local Government Shakil Ahmad Mian and the CEOs of waste management

companies for their tireless efforts to bring the Chief Minister’s vision to fruition.

The newly introduced solid waste system was a part of comprehensive plan that includes

the reconstruction of waste management system in Lahore. For the first time, a unified

cleanliness system would be implemented across Punjab’s cities and villages. The new

system would ensure door-to-door waste collection and safe dumping, with manual sweeping

and de-silting of drains in each area.

Rafiq emphasized that the success of new system depended not only on government efforts

but also on public participation and the support of elected representatives. He revealed that

an innovative mobile application, "Suthra Punjab," will also be launched during the event,

allowing citizens to provide feedback on cleanliness and waste management.

Additionally, a robust mechanism would be put in place to address citizens’ complaints promptly,

with monitoring through artificial intelligence to ensure cleanliness standards were maintained.

Attendance tracking for cleaning staff would be automated, and citizens would also be able

to report issues through the helpline-1139.