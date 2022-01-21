All set to make two PBM Panah Gahas operational in South Punjab

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has finalized arrangements to make two out of three Panah Gahs operational in South Punjab to provide free meal and accommodation facilities to passengers and deserving people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has finalized arrangements to make two out of three Panah Gahs operational in South Punjab to provide free meal and accommodation facilities to passengers and deserving people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Regional Director PBM South Punjab, Abdul Mannan Chaudhary while talking to APP here on Friday said that Panah Gah near general bus stand Multan would likely be made functional from Jan 25. He said that the free meal would be provided for 400 to 500 people daily while 100 people could also get accommodation facility.

He said that the purpose of establishing Panah Gah near general bus stand was to facilitate the passengers.

However, one person could stay three days continuously in the Panah Gah and the purpose is to discourage the habitual people.

Likewise, Panah Gah in DG Khan was also in final stages and it would also be made functional by end of current month while there was facility to accommodate 50 people.

He said that they would enhance the accommodation strength to 100 later after taking people's feedback.

Mr Mannan informed that the Panah Gah in Bahawalpur would take time as they were searching suitable rented building for it. He said that PBM would run the Panah Gahas with its own resources and no donor would assist them regarding it.

PBM Director said that five Dar-ul-Ehsaas centres were working in the region for orphan kids. He said that free boarding, education, meal and other facilities were being provided to orphan kids in the centres.