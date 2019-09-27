All set to mark Climate Change Diplomacy Day 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):For the fourth year, the European Union Delegation to Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan will jointly commemorate the Climate Diplomacy Day here on Sunday(tomorrow) September 29 to highlight adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions.

A bicycle rally has been arranged in this regard at the Constitution Avenue as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness to curtail the growth of greenhouse emissions by promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation, a message received here said.

Around 300 cyclists, including heads of the diplomatic missions, members of the diplomatic community, civil society as well as the general public were to attend the event.

The bicycle-rally would start from the National Council of the Arts building (PNCA) and return at the same point, going around the World Chowk while passing through the Constitution Avenue.

However, documentary screening � Our Planet, Our Business would also be held which would shed light on role of businesses in building sustainable future. It shows that all businesses activities depend on the nature. Planet Earth provides our societies with all the material we need for free including: clean air and water, food, soil, a benign climate and productive seas. But the global loss of nature is making the planet less stable and is already costing our economies trillions of dollars every year.

The event also aims to encourage informed debate on climate change, the event will bring together people from diverse backgrounds to become part of the exchanges taking place worldwide in the crucial reflection on how to explore the opportunities arising through the irreversible transition to low carbon economies while ensuring equitable access to sustainable development.

To discuss the impacts of climate change and bring forth practical solutions, a speech competition will be held on the theme 'Youth for Climate Action' amongst the students. A total of 30 youngsters from 10 private and government colleges and universities, in the 14 to 22 years age group, participated in the competition. The best young speaker will receive a cash prize of PKR 25,000 and an acknowledgment certificate by the chief guest.

At conclusion of the event, all participants will sign a pledge wall and showed their concerns about threats of climate change. That showed a commitment to fight the grave climate change challenge by planting more trees, conserving water, reducing carbon footprint and changing lifestyles.

Each year, the European Union around the world celebrates Climate Diplomacy Day with events taking place to highlight climate action in the EU and beyond. Conferences, citizens' debates, exhibitions, films and social media activities aim to encourage informed debate and a joint response to the climate challenge. These events build on the momentum of the Paris Agreement - the first-ever universal, legally binding global climate deal agreed in Paris in December 2015.