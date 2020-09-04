UrduPoint.com
All Set To Mark Defense Day With Traditional Zeal On Sept 6 In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

All set to mark Defense Day with traditional zeal on Sept 6 in Sindh

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Defense Day would be observed in northern Sindh with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on September 6 with a renewed pledge to uphold the prestige to defend the motherland at all costs.

The nation would also pay homage to all the martyrs and Ghazis of September 06, 1965 War.

The day would dawn with special prayers in all the mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace.

Local social, political, religious and civil society organisations would lay floral wreathes at the graves of the martyrs.

