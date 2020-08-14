All set to mark Independence Day celebrations across South Punjab

All set to celebrate 73rd Independence Day with national fervor and enthusiasm in entire South Punjab region on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :All set to celebrate 73rd Independence Day with national fervor and enthusiasm in entire South Punjab region on Friday.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Dozens of flag hoisting ceremonies besides webinars will be organized in various government departments and educational institutions.

The buildings both public and private have been illuminated in connection with Independence day.

The stalls have also been set-up at different places in the city where badges, flags, bounties while national anthem and songs were being played to create national spirit and unity among the people.

The main flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at Deputy Commissioner office, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Women university, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University,Nishtar medical university, hospitals, railway stations and etc.

The ceremonies will also be held in Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Rajanpur and other areas of South Punjab.

People especially kids are overwhelmed for patriotic feelings and had started buying independence day material to decorate their houses.

Meanwhile, parliamentarians, Commissioner Multan division, RPO and district administration officials will attend flag hoisting ceremony at DC office where siren will be played at 8.55 am and followed by a one minute silence, said an official of the divisional administration.

A cake cutting ceremony will also be organized at Commissioner office.

A police contingent will present guard of honor to guests during the ceremony.