PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Like elsewhere in the country, the International Labour Day would also be observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday with great enthusiasm.

The Day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The political, religious parties, NGOs, labour and trade unions, civil society organizations and humans rights activists would take out rallies and walks to highlight the significance of the Day.

Seminars, workshops and symposiums would also be held. tv channels, radio stations would air special programs and newspapers to publish special features, columns and articles on International Labour Day.

The political leaders and the province's leadership would reaffirm their resolve to continue work for the labourers' development.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan said that the dream of development and prosperity cannot be realized without the protection and dignity of the working class.

In a message on the eve of Labour Day, he said the role of the working class is of vital importance in national development and prosperity. "We can achieve development goals only by ensuring the welfare of labourers and protection of their rights", he said. The Chief Minister said that the International Labor Day highlighted the greatness of labourers and their significant role in development. The welfare and protection of workers is one of the main priorities of the caretaker government, he maintained. He said that labourers deserved special attention not only from the government but also from all the powerful sections of the society. The stronger and more prosperous labourer class would result in a developed and prosperous nation, he added.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the working class for their important role in the country's development and assured that the caretaker provincial government would take all possible measures for their welfare.