UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Set To Observe Benazir's Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

All set to observe Benazir's death anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed on December 27.

The arrangements were being finalized and Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul at Liaquat Bagh, her martyrdom place, Pakistan people Party PPP Divisional Information Secretary Azhra Younas said while talking to APP here on Sunday.

The City President Babar Jadoon paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, saying, she had sacrificed her life for the promotion and restoration of democracy in the country.

He vowed to follow her footsteps to carry out her mission for the progress and development of the country.

He said Benazir Bhutto was alive in the hearts and minds of the people.

Jadoon said that Benazir Bhutto was a person who never compromised on principles and did not bow before the dictators.

It merits to be mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.

Earlier, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Vice Chairman and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gialani visited Laiqat Bagh to review arrangements for the December 27, public gathering to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Progress Bagh December Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns Sultan bin Abdullah ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

2 hours ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.