RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed on December 27.

The arrangements were being finalized and Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul at Liaquat Bagh, her martyrdom place, Pakistan people Party PPP Divisional Information Secretary Azhra Younas said while talking to APP here on Sunday.

The City President Babar Jadoon paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, saying, she had sacrificed her life for the promotion and restoration of democracy in the country.

He vowed to follow her footsteps to carry out her mission for the progress and development of the country.

He said Benazir Bhutto was alive in the hearts and minds of the people.

Jadoon said that Benazir Bhutto was a person who never compromised on principles and did not bow before the dictators.

It merits to be mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.

Earlier, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Vice Chairman and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gialani visited Laiqat Bagh to review arrangements for the December 27, public gathering to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.