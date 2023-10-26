All set to observe black day on Friday against continual Indian illegal occupation of J&K

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK) ; Oct. 26 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Oct, 2023) All is set by Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of the line of control, AJK and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) besides rest of the world to observe black day on Friday, October 27 to mark strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 76 years since this bleak day of October 27, 1947 when New Delhi had forcibly landed her occupational armed military troops in occupied Srinagar.

The day marks world-wide protest by Jammu and Kashmir population against continual 76-year Indian illegal occupation of bulk of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir people living either side of the LoC treat October 27 as the black day in the history of the disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir when India had landed her armed troops absolutely against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of the state.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian armed troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it absolutely against the wishes of the Jammu and Kashmir people and in the sheer violations of partition plan of the sub-continent denying all international norms and commitments.

This year too the black day against continual illegal and forced Indian occupation was being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last over four years against the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupational forces–since furious Kashmiris, defying all restrictions take to anti-India street agitation against August 5 2019’ Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

As previous call for observing the black day across the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state and rest of the world has been given by APHC-Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership and the AJK government to apprise the world of the Kashmiris ever-lasting hatred against India besides against the forced Indian occupation of their motherland for the last 76 years.

This year too, the observance of the black day was also particularly aimed at to apprise the Indian nefarious actions of abrogating special status of the disputed occupied Jammu Kashmirt state through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, ethnic cleansing of the population of the disputed muslim-majoirty Jammu Kashmir state besides the continual reign of state terrorism and human rights abuses in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.

Protest rallies and processions – besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir state i-e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to expressed completed dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 a.m the under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social, religious and political parties.

Official sources told APP Thursday while unveiling the scheduled AJK-wide black day program, that the mass black day rally will be held at district court premises at 10.00 am with the display and carrying of black flags by the participants to express resentment against the forced Indian occupation of bulk part of the Jammu & Kashmir State – the IIOJK territory.

Besides the participants will also fasten black ribbons on their arms as a mark of indignation and hatred against India and the reign of terror and state violence unleashed against the innocent people in the bleeding vale of IIOJK by the Indian occupying forces for the last 76 years in general and since the bleak day of August 05, 2019 the sources added.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally highlighting the significance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India since last 76 years through her despotic and unlawful Indian rule over the disputed held state.

