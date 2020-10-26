All set to observe Black Day to highlight Kashmir dispute on Oct 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :All is set by the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir dwelling on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world to observe Black Day on Oct 27 (Tuesday) to mark strong protest against unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 73 years since 1947.

According to Director, Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Waqar Ahmed, the Pakistani and Kashmiri people observe Oct 27 as the Black Day in the history when India had landed its armed troops in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against aspirations and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The day is observed every year to mark extreme resentment over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Armed Forces.

He informed that on August 5, 2019, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitutions, scrapping the law that granted Kashmir a special status.

To mark the "Black Day", Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) was organizing various programmes to highlight the Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said, a photographic exhibition based on Indian aggression in IOK was also inaugurated besides several other programmes to highlight the Kashmir cause.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader, Chaudhary Tanveer Aslam said, this year, the day is being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom movement has reached at its climax following the massive protests by the people of occupied state against Aug 5, 2019 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed region after abrogating article 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution. Since then, the occupied territory has been under complete blockade and communications blackout, he added.

The oppressed people of occupied Kashmir have been facing acute food and medicines shortage and they are unable even to offer prayers at mosques and children cannot to schools, he said.

Special programs and rallies will be organized here on Tuesday, Oct 27, to mark the day, he informed.

Pakistan has been highlighting India's illegal annexation of Kashmir at all world forums, sensitizing the international community that this unilateral action of India can jeopardize the regional peace, Ch. Tanveer said.