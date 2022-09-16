All set to observe 'Chehlum' amid tight security; 3600 cops to guard mourners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :All is set to observe 'Chehlum' here on Saturday with religious fervour and reverence to remember the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the cause of islam while over 3600 cops would guard the mourners.

The district administration and law enforcers have finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.

Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police (CTP) and Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi and other departments concerned have finalized all the arrangements for 'Chehlum.' The main Chehlum procession of Rawalpindi city would be provided foolproof security cover.

Seven processions would be taken out on Chehlum from different areas of the city. All processions would culminate at Imambargah Qadeemi. Clerics and religious scholars would highlight the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the tragedy.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Police had finalized elaborate security arrangements for peaceful passage of 'Chehlum' and avoid any untoward incident.

Special security arrangements were finalized for Chehlum in the district as it's a sensitive area, he said adding, three-layer security cover would be provided particularly to the main Chehlum procession with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty, deployment of Quick Response Force (QRF) and arranging evacuation roads to give rapid response in case of any emergency.

Total 12 Chehlum processions would be taken out in Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district. The main procession of the Chehlum would emerge from Col Imam Hussain Imambargah and passing through its traditional route would culminate at Imam Bargah Qadeemi.

No person would be allowed to carry weapon in Chehlum procession except designated police officers, he said.

A special 24/7 control room had also been set up, he said adding, strict monitoring of Chehlum procession would be conducted as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras had been installed at routes of the procession.

He said special contingents of commandos and police officials would also be deployed on trouble points.

According to the security plan formulated in this regard, additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Women Police along with district police would be deployed to ensure security on Chehlum.

Special checking of the routes would be carried out before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad would clear the routes. The mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk through gates would be installed at the entry points of the procession.

The route of the main procession of 'Chehlum' would be sealed completely and streets on the route would be barricaded. Vehicles and motorcycles would not be allowed to move with the mourning procession.

According to a District Administration spokesman, all the departments concerned including Rescue-1122, RWMC, MCR, WASA and other had finalized all the arrangements for Chehlum.

He informed that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi district to finalise all the arrangements in time.

The DC had also requested the religious scholars to play a role in this regard so as to create a substance of patience and tolerance in the people and provide a safe environment to the people while fostering an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

The officers of MCR and the Municipal Committees of different tehsils had also been directed to make the street lights functional for the routes of the Chehlum processions and Majalis besides installing CCTV cameras.

The officers of WASA and RWMC were also instructed to ensure cleanliness and water supply on the procession routes.

He said the district administration and police had taken all possible steps to make the security foolproof for Chehlum processions.

The routes and schedule of processions and Majalis would be observed, he said adding, no one would be allowed to violate the loudspeaker ban, and those who make hate speech would not be allowed to visit the district under any circumstances so that no untoward incident could occur.

395