All set to observe death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto; Nisar Khuhro

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :President PPP Sindh Chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Sunday said all arrangements have been completed to observe 14th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27, 2021 (Monday).

This he said while talking to media men here at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

He said that the on December 27, 2021 (Monday) Quran Khawani will also be held for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He said Mushaira will also be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto in which noted poets across the country will pay homage to the great leader through their poetry.

He said the supporters, workers and leaders of the PPP from every nook and corner of the country will participate with zeal and zest in the death anniversary functions.

He said a public meeting on the occasion will be held in front of mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and will be addressed by Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardarii, Co-Chairman of PPP and former President Asif Ali Zardari and central leaders of PPP.

All the provincial presidents of the party and central leaders will also address the public meeting.

He said death anniversary ceremonies will be culminated at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto with the showing of documentaries of Mohtarma Shaheed to the participants in the evening.

Earlier, he along with General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo and other leaders and reviewed the arrangements of public meeting in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.