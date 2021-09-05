UrduPoint.com

All Set To Observe Defence Day On Sep 6 To Pay Homage To Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, People in Hyderabad will celebrate Nation Defence Day on September 6 on Monday.

This day is observed every year on September 6 in memory of the martyrs of 1965 war against India who laid down their lives for the defence of the homeland.

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti and other officers, Jawans of armed forces of Pakistan who embraced martyrdom while defending the country during 1965 war with India.

The war 1965 is a golden chapter in the history of the country when our armed forces dashed evil designs of the enemy to the ground while Major Aziz Bhatti and like many other officers awarded Nishan-e-Haider for their unprecedented valor during the 1965 war.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country. 'Fateha' and Quran Khawani will be held for all those who bravely fought the 1965 war and defended the country's frontiers against Indian aggression.

